Back and even brighter, the City of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announces another year of their Wonderland in Lights.
Each year, Community Park is turned into a winter wonderland. Wonderland in Lights, a drive-thru light display, features a variety of lighted holiday scenes, including reindeer flight school, Santa coming down the chimney, a Nativity scene, a Gingerbread house and more. To help get you in the Christmas spirit, the Effingham CVB, along with 97.9 XFM and KJ Country 102.3, bring you the option to tune into continuous Christmas music on 90.7 FM while you drive through the display.
The display officially opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26 and runs through the New Year. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham. Because we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this season, the lights have been turned on early. You can go see them now. However, the Santa house will not be staffed until after Thanksgiving.
Santa visits the Wonderland in Lights every Saturday from Thanksgiving through Christmas to visit with the children. The Wonderland in Lights is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.visiteffinghamil.com.
If you want to extend the holiday fun, visit downtown Effingham and see the 3-D floor-standing glittering light displays on the Effingham County Museum lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.