Women of Today recognize women in military, seniors

At its February meeting, the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today members held a “Packing Party” by stuffing 30 gift bags with approximately $250 in personal care products to be donated to the women veterans who make use of the Effingham VA Clinic.
The bags are the club’s way of expressing its appreciation and support of the women veterans for their service to our country. They will be distributed to the women when they are at the VA Clinic for an appointment.
Women in the Military is one of the national General Federation of Women’s Club’s initiatives in which local clubs partner to honor the contributions and sacrifices made by women who serve in our country’s military.
In addition, members contributed 75 valentines to be distributed to senior citizens in long-term care and assisted living facilities through Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey’s Valentines for Seniors project.
In other business, the group was informed that 25 reports were sent to district and state chairmen reporting on the 2021 activities and projects of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.