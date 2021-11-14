Women of Today learn about homeless kids

Todd Schuette, assistant principal at Central School and Unit 40 McKinney-Vento liaison, spoke about the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which defines eligible homeless children as those who are doubled-up (living with another family due to lack of a permanent residence), in shelters, living in motels, migratory, runaways or lockouts (those whose parents or guardians will not permit them to live at home).
The local program identifies homeless kids, provides free breakfast and lunch, transportation, clothing, school supplies and waives fees. It also interacts with agencies such as CEFS, DCFS, Catholic Charities, local churches and Heartland Human Services.
Schuette noted that in 2020 there were 94 eligible students (3% of total enrollment) in the Unit 40 school district. This year, the program has identified 101 eligible students (4.3% of total enrollment). Students range in ages from preschool to 12th grade.
Schuette said new and donated clothing and toiletries provided to “Kids Closets” are available for children. Donations of restaurant, grocery and gas gift cards are accepted, as well as cash, and are distributed by counselors. EWOT members presented Schuette with items the group donated to the Kids Closets as its Make A Difference Day project.
In other business, the club scheduled packing night for Blessings in a Backpack; reported it had collected 481 plastic bottles, 46 milk jugs and 481 plastic grocery bags to be recycled for the October Plastic Recycling Challenge; and finalized plans for attending the Illinois 23rd District meeting on Nov. 17.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in the group and its projects are invited to contact President Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown at 217-342-4147 or attend a monthly meeting on the first Thursday of most months.
