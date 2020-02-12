Women of Today help collect valentines for veterans

The February meeting of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today featured a presentation by Crystal Schutzbach, Administrator of the Effingham County Health Department.
Schutzbach updated members on the Coronavirus international crisis and provided safety information on prevention and personal care during flu season.
In other business, it was reported that club members collected and donated valentines in conjunction with the office of U. S. Congressman John Shimkus for his final Valentines For Heroes Project. The club's project was a partnership with local organizations and businesses. The valentines will be distributed throughout the region to veterans currently serving in the military and in VA hospitals and military facilities.
Plans are also underway for club members to collect and donate new and gently used toys for the Effingham Crisis Nursery.
Applications are currently being taken for the club's scholarship and state and district scholarships. Contact Vice President Becky Brown, 217.342.414, for more information about the scholarships available.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships are invited to contact President Pat Copple or Vice President Becky Brown or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the month.
