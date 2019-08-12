Women of Today collect donations for school supplies, shoe project

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today reported on several projects at its August meeting.
Members collected donations of over $350 in back-to-school supplies to be contributed to Catholic Charities, as well as over 25 pairs of gently used shoes for all ages in the club's ongoing partnership with the General Federation of Women's Clubs' Soles for Souls project, which provides shoes to those in need of footwear to ensure healthy feet and assist adults for job seeking in underprivileged areas of the nation and internationally.
Members of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today also collected children's books for the local CEFS to be distributed to children of its clients. The club's goal of accumulating 125-plus children's books is in honor of the 125th Anniversary of the GFWC Illinois volunteer organization, whose anniversary will be celebrated statewide in October. Donations of any of any of these items will be accepted by club members or by contacting club President Pat Copple at 217-347-5460. Both books and shoes must be in good condition.
In other business at the club's August meeting, members scheduled the annual Culver's Night For EWOT Scholarship on Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Members will serve patrons and collect tips for the club's adult scholarship fund.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization for the state and national Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships are invited to contact any club member and attend any of the club’s monthly meetings.
