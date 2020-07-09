Women of Today awards adult scholarship

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today featured the club adult scholarship recipient as its speaker at the club’s July meeting.
Ashley Tappendorf of Altamont is currently attending classes at Lake Land College and will transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a degree in Education studies with plans to teach. Tappendorf, received the club’s adult scholarship, awarded annually in April and is available to any person over the age of 25 who is beginning or returning to higher education or training.
Other business on the day’s agenda included plans to collect back-to-school supplies for Catholic Charities and consideration of suggestions for the club’s two-year community improvement project. The club also plans to host a GFWC Illinois (state) workshop in November 2020 and the 2021 May GFWC Illinois 23rd District Meeting in Effingham.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Any person who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member, or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
