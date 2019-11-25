Wolf joins Farm Credit country living lending team

Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Taryn Wolf as a country living loan officer based in the financial cooperative’s Effingham regional office.
Wolf specializes in financial products and services for rural living through Rural 1st, FCI’s new lending for country living program. Wolf helps cooperative members and non-members explore a wide range of products. including home loans, construction loans, lot loans and recreational land loans, designed specifically for rural living.
Wolf was raised in Jasper County and graduated from Newton Community High School before receiving associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in business management from Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University, respectively. Prior to joining the Rural 1st team, Wolf worked for Farm Credit Illinois’ lending team for almost 10 years, most recently serving as a senior sales and specialist in the Effingham regional office.
Wolf resides in Newton with her husband, Torrey, and their children, Beckett and Harper.
