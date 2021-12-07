As part of the ongoing crusade to provide high-speed internet to rural communities, Wisper Internet launched new towers in Fayette County, serving more than 5,100 households in the communities of Vandalia and Farina with Tarana technology.
Wisper is one of the first companies nationwide to use the new cutting-edge Tarana technology, offering up to 400 Mbps packages with greater line of site wireless penetration.
The expansion of these towers is part of Wisper’s pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities across five states as part of the Connect America Fund, which includes $4.7 million focused on broadband in Fayette County.
“At Wisper, we feel internet service is vital to every home just like water, electricity and other utilities,” Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke said. “Unlike water and power, residents have a choice which company they trust to provide their internet service. This expansion highlights Wisper’s ongoing commitment to improve the lives of residents in rural areas and small towns across the Midwest.”
Wisper has partnered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its Lifeline Program, as well as the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program (EBB). The Lifeline program offers discounted service for low-income households. If you believe you are eligible for the Lifeline Program and would like to apply, visit: www.lifelinesupport.org.
The EBB Program offers households affected by the pandemic monthly service discounts up to $50, as well as credit for the purchase of eligible devices. To apply for the benefit, visit getemergencybroadband.org. If you are approved, contact Wisper and provide your EBB approval letter.
Wisper Internet operates on fixed wireless technology. In order to connect people via fixed wireless, Wisper mounts a transmitter onto an elevated structure, like a water tower or grain elevator. Customers receive that signal into a small dish located on the outside of their home, which then transmits their signal to their router, where they can it on all their favorite devices.
Wisper ISP LLC, based in Mascoutah, Illinois, is a wireless internet service provider with more than 200 employees and 20,000 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.