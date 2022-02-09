CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) still has ample funding available for winter utility assistance. LIHEAP provides one-time grants to help income eligible households pay for their winter heating expenses.
This season funding was increased to all LIHEAP providers due to the ongoing pandemic. The funding increase means agencies will be able to assist many additional households and that a larger benefit will be paid to utility companies on behalf of eligible households. Any household that has applied as of Sept. 1, 2021, or after would not be eligible to apply again unless they are being disconnected from their utility service.
CEFS began taking LIHEAP applications on Sept. 1 for the current program year 2022. To date in Effingham County, energy benefits totaling $319,410 have been approved for 381 households. The average payment per household is $838. Additionally in Effingham County, 21 households received $11,417 in emergency reconnection assistance. The average reconnection assistance payment is $544.
Items needed at the time of application are the household’s proof of all income for the previous 30 days, including the day of application, proof of Social Security numbers for all members of the household and current heating and electric bills.
Thirty-day income eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP for the 2022 program by size of household are as follows:
1 - $2,147
2 - $2,903
3 - $3,660
4 - $4,417
5 - $5,173
For each additional member add $568
Due to COVID-19 restrictions intake is conducted by phone, internet and very limited in-person contact. The application process can be started with online request for service at www.cefseoc.org/LIHEAP-application.
Phone appointments for LIHEAP can be made by contacting the CEFS Effingham County Outreach office at 1010 W. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, phone 217-347-7514, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Funding for LIHEAP is provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO). CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is the local administering agency for Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.