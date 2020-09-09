Catholic Charities’ Advisory Board held the 20th Annual Austin Luckett Golf Outing on Aug. 21 and 28 at Cardinal Golf Course.
The first-place team was the Sandschafer Electric No. 2 team. Team members were Jerry Sandschafer, Kurt Ziegler, Fred Buening and Bruce Hardiek. The Niebrugge Optometry team and the Dan Hecht Chevrolet–Toyota teams tied for second place. Raffle baskets donated by Dieterich Bank, Swearingen Cunningham Considine Fearday Carr Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, and Lauri Luckett Tanner were won by Don Sandschafer, Aaron Kincaid and Fred Buening. The 50/50 drawing winner was Kurt Ziegler.
The golf outing is a fundraiser named in honor of Austin Luckett, who passed away in July of 1999. He served as member of Effingham Catholic Charities Advisory Board and was an avid golfer. The first annual golf outing in Luckett’s memory was the inspiration of Carl Koerner, who wanted to honor Austin’s memory and his commitment to the work of Catholic Charities.
Over the 20 years, the tournament has raised approximately $239,000. The money from this outing helps provide food to those who are hungry, gives school supplies to children who have need of the basic supplies, helps provide medicine to those who cannot otherwise pay for their medications, and provides rent and utility assistance so that people can remain in their homes.
For more information about Catholic Charities visit the website at www.cc.dio.org and click on locations.
