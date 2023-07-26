Winners of the 2023 EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown BBQ Competition have been announced.
The competition featured 12 amateurs vying for a cash prize and John Boos & Co. trophies.
The winners of the 2023 EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown BBQ Competition are as follows:
Grand Champion: Wonkey Donkey
Top Hog Amateur: Wonkey Donkey
Top Hog Corporate: Holy Smokers Rub Co.
Chicken Category: First place, Porking Lot Smokers; second place, Wonkey Donkey
Pork Category: First place, Wonkey Donkey; second place, PearHead BBQ
Sauce/Rub Category: First place, John Boos & Co.; second place, Wonkey Donkey
Side Dish Category: First place, Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota; second place, PearHead BBQ
Organizers would like to thank EffingHAM-JAM presenting sponsor Koerner Distributor Inc. and Hometown Throwdown sponsors The City of Effingham, Land of Lincoln Credit Union and Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau for their contributions and commitment to the community.
The 2024 EffingHAM-JAM is scheduled for Friday, July 19.
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County Scholarship Program receives the net proceeds from EffingHAM-JAM, providing $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors and adults pursuing further education. Since its inception in 1996, this program has awarded $245,000 in total scholarships to 207 recipients.
