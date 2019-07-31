Winners announced in the EffingHAM-JAM events July 26-27
Hometown Throwdown winners
First-Place Chicken — Porking Lots
Second-Place Chicken — Bethlehem Lutheran
First-Place Pork Loin — Al’s Tire Mart
Second-Place Pork Loin — Bethlehem Lutheran
First-Place Presentation — Al’s Tire Mart
Second-Place Presentation — Porking Lots
Top Hog Amateur — Porking Lots
Top Hog Corporate — Al’s Tire Mart
Grand Champion — Porking Lots
First-Place Best Sauce Rub — Al’s Tire Mart
Second-Place Best Sauce Rub — Drunkle Dougees BBQ Team
First-Place Best Theme — Al’s Tire Mart
Second Place Best Theme — Porking Lots
Kansas City Barbecue Society State Championship Competition winners
First-Place Chicken — High on the Hawg
Second-Place Chicken — Kam Lyn BBQ
First-Place Ribs — Heavy Smoke STL
Second-Place Ribs — Rooters-N-Tooters
First-Place Pork — Kick Addis BBQ
Second-Place Pork — Local Yokels BBQ
First-Place Brisket — Kick Addis BBQ
Second-Place Brisket — Heavy Smoke STL
Reserve Champion — Kick Addis BBQ
Grand Champion — Heavy Smoke STL
Hog Jog results
Top Male Finisher — Mark Merkel, 17:57:52
Top Female Finisher — Megan Knabe, 21:22:03
Male 16 and Under — First place, N. Flaig, 12, 21:23:05; second place, Aidan Braunecker, 13, 21:44:53; third place, D. Flaig, 12, 24:13:81; fourth place, C. Bloemer, 9, 25:53:19
Female 16 and Under — First place, Rilie Willenborg, 14, 23:11:08; second place, R. LeBeane, 11, 23:32:75; third place, Lizzie Eichen, 13, 34:12:92; Aubrey Dean, 36:58:60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.