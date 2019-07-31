Winners announced in the EffingHAM-JAM events July 26-27

Hometown Throwdown winners

First-Place Chicken — Porking Lots

Second-Place Chicken — Bethlehem Lutheran

First-Place Pork Loin — Al’s Tire Mart

Second-Place Pork Loin — Bethlehem Lutheran

First-Place Presentation — Al’s Tire Mart

Second-Place Presentation — Porking Lots

Top Hog Amateur — Porking Lots

Top Hog Corporate — Al’s Tire Mart

Grand Champion — Porking Lots

First-Place Best Sauce Rub — Al’s Tire Mart

Second-Place Best Sauce Rub — Drunkle Dougees BBQ Team

First-Place Best Theme — Al’s Tire Mart

Second Place Best Theme — Porking Lots

Kansas City Barbecue Society State Championship Competition winners

First-Place Chicken — High on the Hawg

Second-Place Chicken — Kam Lyn BBQ

First-Place Ribs — Heavy Smoke STL

Second-Place Ribs — Rooters-N-Tooters

First-Place Pork — Kick Addis BBQ

Second-Place Pork — Local Yokels BBQ

First-Place Brisket — Kick Addis BBQ

Second-Place Brisket — Heavy Smoke STL

Reserve Champion — Kick Addis BBQ

Grand Champion — Heavy Smoke STL

Hog Jog results

Top Male Finisher — Mark Merkel, 17:57:52

Top Female Finisher — Megan Knabe, 21:22:03

Male 16 and Under — First place, N. Flaig, 12, 21:23:05; second place, Aidan Braunecker, 13, 21:44:53; third place, D. Flaig, 12, 24:13:81; fourth place, C. Bloemer, 9, 25:53:19

Female 16 and Under — First place, Rilie Willenborg, 14, 23:11:08; second place, R. LeBeane, 11, 23:32:75; third place, Lizzie Eichen, 13, 34:12:92; Aubrey Dean, 36:58:60

