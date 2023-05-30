Winners announced in Americanism Essay contest

Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 sponsored the annual Americanism Essay contest for seventh-graders at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The 2023 topic was “Who Are Our Modern Day Patriots?” The purpose of the contest is to aid the schools of Illinois in teaching Americanism and good citizenship. Americanism is an unfailing love of country, loyalty to its institutions and ideals; eagerness to defend it against all enemies; individual allegiance of the Flag; and a desire to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and posterity.
Over 70 essays were received and judged to select three winners. The third-place winner was Jackson Willenborg, son of Paul and Beth Willenborg; second place was John Pruemer, son of Jacob and Kate Pruemer; first-place winner was Abby Kocher, daughter of Dan and Karen Kocher. Abby’s essay competed at the 23rd District level, where she placed second and received a cash award.
An award ceremony was held on April 25 at the school with each winner reading their essay and receiving a certificate of participation and a cash award. Principal Patrick Drees and teacher Jeannie Gaddis were recognized for promoting the contest and received certificates of appreciation.
