Wilma Spannagel wins Strasburg May gnome giveaway

Each month from May to July one Strasburg resident will win a free garden gnome, compliments of the Strasburg Community Action Network. A random winner will be chosen each month and announced on the SCAN Facebook page.
Wilma Spannagel is winner of the SCAN May gnome giveaway. Wilma grew up in the Strasburg area with three brothers and three sisters. She attended a country school during her grade school years and then attended the Strasburg Junior High and High School.
Wilma, who will turn 89 on May 25, currently lives on Spruce Street in Strasburg. She and her husband, Lloyd, built their home in Strasburg in 1960. The couple celebrated 62 years together before he passed in 2012. They have three daughters — Dianna, Pat and Barb — and one son, Greg, as well as eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
