To celebrate 10 years, Willowbrook is inviting the community to an event on Tuesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its parking lot at 100 Blohm Ave. in Effingham.
Sweet Tea and Jesus will provide some refreshments, along with musical entertainment from Tom Thoele from noon to 1 p.m., and a free cookout served on the lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is not only to thank the community for supporting Willowbrook throughout the last 10 years, but also to thank the employees who have also helped Willowbrook continue to provide loving and supportive care throughout the years.
Willowbrook will also be opening up its third building for tours and accepting applications for all positions.
