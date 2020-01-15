Willowbrook in Effingham was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements in the quality of care they provide.
Willowbrook accomplished Tier One of four national goals in areas including staff stability, customer satisfaction, hospital readmissions and antiphychotics use.
“The entire team at Willowbrook is honored to be recognized for this incredible achievement,” said Josh Mathis, Residence Director of Willobrook of Effingham. “We are proud to improve care for our patients and residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”
AHCA/NCAL recognized long-term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals.
“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” said Dr. David Gifford, Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”
Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national effort to build upon the existing work of the long-term and post-acute care profession. The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics and customer satisfaction.
