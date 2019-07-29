The 47th William Creighton and Nancy McCoy Reunion was held Sunday, July 21, at Ne's Place in Piper City.
There were 44 in attendance. Sue Siebert and Wilma Schapmire from Cooksvil|e; Al, Tom, and Kay Winterrowd, Fred, Lori, Ryan, Brandon, Amy and Heather Lane from Bourbonnais; Paul and Jean Schneider from Flanagan; JoRita Harms from Carlinville; Celeste Hoerner Heyworth and Jessica Hendershot from Champaign; Joe, Donna and Mike Winterrowd from Frankfort; Mike, Jennifer, Austin, and Alec Otto, Jami Henning and Bry from Buckley; Kevin, Stephanie, Meadow, Ella, Curtis and Joedan McCoy and Conner Taylor from Gilman; Rhonda McCoy, Tom, Rene, Ellie, Emmy, Elsie, Emberly, Liam, Luca Movern Kenzie Opperman, Richard and Ruby Weston from Piper City.
Births over the past year were:
Beckham Garlich, born Feb. 18, 2019, the son of Brandi and Jeff Garlich, grandson of Paul and Jean Schneider, great-grandson of Robert Kuhring, great-great-grandson of Hut and Lela McCoy.
Gemma Ann, born June 29, the daughter of Seth and Kara McCoy, granddaughter of Tom and Rene Movern, great-granddaughter of Ron and Joan McCoy and great-great-granddaughter of Hut and Lela McCoy.
Luca Dean, born June 30, the son of Colin and Kenzie Movern, grandson of Tom and Rene Movern, great-grandson of Ron and Joan McCoy, great-great-grandson of Hut and Lela McCoy
Marriages: Jean and Paul Schneider, Aug. 3, 2018
Deaths: Don Bailey, Sept. 27, 2018; and Norma Bailey, Dec. 26, 2018
Trivia gold dollars were won by Rhonda McCoy, Al, Mike and Kay Winterrowd, Jean Schneider, Lori Lane, and Curtis and Meadow McCoy. Door prizes were won by Curtis, Ella, Jordan, Stephanie and Meadow McCoy, Ryan and Lori Lane, Joey and Kay Winterrowd, Jean Schneider, Sue Siebert and Richard Weston.
The 48th reunion will be July 19, 2020, at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich, hosted by the Lori Lane family.
