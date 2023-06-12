Willenborg and Zhao awarded Rotary Club scholarships

Evan Zhao, a graduating senior at Effingham High School, and Jonathan Willenborg, a graduating senior at St. Anthony High School, are this year’s recipients of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s Scholarship Award.
Zhao was a valedictorian at EHS, an Illinois State Scholar, President of the National Honor Society, was on the High Honor Roll, named to the Academic Hall of Fame and the Society of Academic Achievement. He served as the Head Drum Major/Conductor of the Effingham Red Regiment Marching Band.
Zhao will be attending the University of Illinois, majoring in biology and planning a career in medicine. He is the son of WenQing Zhao and Fenghua Lin.
Jonathan Willenborg served as his Senior Class President and ranked fourth out of 96 in his class. He was in the National Honor Society, was an Illinois State Scholar, and was honored by the Society for Academic Achievement. He was a member of the state championship St. Anthony varsity golf team and served as CFO of the Effingham County CEO class.
Willenborg will be attending the University of Illinois and majoring in finance or accounting. He is the son of Steve and Melissa Willenborg.
The Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program began in 1989 and has awarded $59,000 in scholarships. The $1,000 scholarships are offered to eligible college-bound graduating students from the city’s two high schools.
The scholarship recipients are selected each year based upon the following criteria: scholastic ability; extracurricular activities; activities outside of school; honors and awards; and a 750-word essay. This year’s essay topic was “I Alone Cannot Change the World."
Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe and in communities. The Mission of Rotary International, achieved via local clubs, is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.