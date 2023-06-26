Will Kabbes joins SC3F Wealth Management Group

Will Kabbes recently joined SC3F Wealth Management Group as a Client Associate, working closely with Joseph Fearday and Amanda Gatewood.
This past spring, Will graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in marketing. Prior to EIU, he earned an Associate of Arts in business at Lake Land College and is an alumnus of St. Anthony High School. Will plans to continue working toward his goal of being a registered financial adviser.
As an Effingham native, Will is excited to start his career with SC3F Wealth Management Group.
“We are thrilled to have Will join our team and look forward to his bright future,” said Gary Swearingen, Managing Partner of SC3F Wealth Management Group.
