107th District State Rep. Blaine Wilhour said Illinois needs fundamental changes in how the state operates.
Speaking to the Effingham Noon Rotary Club recently, Wilhour said Illinois is still the most corrupt state as to how it operates and the announcements by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that the state has improved its fiscal condition are overblown. He said the state's previous condition equated by some to "junk bond status" now has Illinois "two levels above junk."
Wilhour told Rotarians that, through mandates, the state has eliminated local control.
Despite those gloomy thoughts, Wilhour thinks things can be turned around. He said nothing is more important than to start restoring credibility. He also said that Illinois "is blessed with every natural advantage to make the state a powerhouse."
Wilhour said there are several things that can be addressed … fiscal sanity must be restored, a need for economic empowerment, a rational energy policy, and strong families.
Wilhour was not hesitant to take his own party to task, saying Republicans have not provided a compelling reason for Illinoisans to vote for them.
On two other issues, Wilhour said he doesn't see any push to eliminating unemployment incentives that some say would get people back to work and grow the labor pool, and he doesn't hold out a lot of hope that the redistricting plan approved by Democrats will be changed. He noted that under the new map, he is pretty much redistricted out of Effingham and Effingham County, even though he was born and lives just across the county line in Fayette County and operates his business in Effingham County. There are legal challenges being mounted against the maps.
Jeff Bloemker served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.