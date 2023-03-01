State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, spoke with the Clay County Farm Bureau recently in Louisville.
Along with Illinois Farm Bureau’s Director of National Legislation and Policy Development, Adam Nielsen, Wilhour provided insight on the General Assembly and policies that impact farmers and rural areas of his district.
“I enjoy meeting with farmers and people who help the agriculture industry fight to stay alive and competitive in Illinois,” said Wilhour. “I think many people are so wrapped up with news about the big cities in our state that they forget that agriculture is our No. 1 industry.”
Topics of discussion included Battery Recycling Stations rules and regulations, township zoning laws and authority, townships vs. county authority and county vs. state authority, township consolidations and House Bill 3580 to bring in investors and more industries to Illinois.
