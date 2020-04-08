Perhaps you never thought you would need WIC services, but COVID-19 has you struggling to make ends meet.
During the COVID-19 response, WIC nurses are able to certify families by phone and provide curbside coupon pickup.
Nutritious foods such as whole wheat bread, cereal, milk, eggs, formula, fruits and vegetables are some of the benefits of WIC in addition to breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals to community resources.
WIC serves pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to 5. To access WIC services, call the Effingham County Health Department at 618-342-9237, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
