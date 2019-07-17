Due to the wet spring, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was unable to plant sunflowers in time to hold its annual dove hunt.
Approximately 10 acres of sunflowers were planted at South Sand Creek Dove Field almost a month later than usual and the flowers will not be mature by the Sept. 1 opener. The Whitley Creek dove field was still too wet to plant when Sand Creek was planted, and it was decided to forego the planting of that field. Once the flowers at South Sand Creek are mature, strips will be mowed in them and blinds will be staked as usual. However, the blinds will be on a first-come, first-served basis and no managed hunt will be held.
Once the South Sand Creek field is ready, an announcement will be made on the Lake Shelbyville website at http://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Shelbyville/Recreation/Hunting/ and on the Lake Shelbyville, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page.
