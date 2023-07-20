Clay County Health Department collected a West Nile virus positive mosquito sample on July 19 from Louisville in Clay County.
Confirmation of a West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample means that the virus is circulating in the community and there is a heightened risk of infection for humans. Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites. It is important to remember the three Rs – reduce your exposure to mosquitoes, repel them by wearing insect repellent, and report areas where mosquitoes typically breed.
WNV is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes pick up the virus by feeding on infected birds. The illness is not spread from person to person. Most people infected with West Nile Virus show no symptoms. However, some people may experience fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. In rare cases, severe illness, including meningitis or encephalitis or even death, can occur. People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.
Because WNV generally appears and spreads in Illinois bird and mosquito populations as early as two to six weeks before it is transmitted to humans, monitoring the bird and mosquito populations in communities helps predict when humans will be at risk for WNV infection. Surveillance activities in Clay County include laboratory tests on mosquito batches, the submission of dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds for testing, and responding to concerns of mosquito production sites.
For more information on the West Nile virus, contact the Clay County Health Department at 618-662-4406 or visit our website www.healthdept.org.
