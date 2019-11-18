West & Company LLC has acquired the certified public accounting firm Michael J. Smith & Associates.
Smith founded his firm in 1999 and has provided services to a wide range of clients, including individuals, closely held businesses and nonprofits.
"For over 20 years, we have been committed to providing quality client service with a personal touch. We are pleased to join West & Company who shares that commitment." said Smith. "I believe our clients will have a smooth transition."
"The decision to merge with Mike's firm was an easy one", said Brian Daniell, Managing Partner of West & Company, LLC. "Our firm and Mike's share many of the same values and we intend to continue the same high level of service his clients have been accustomed to. We are pleased that several of Mike's staff will be joining West & Company, LLC."
West & Company LLC was founded in 1968 and has since grown to become a regional accounting firm with six offices and approximately seventy-five 75 employees. They are a full-service CPA firm with offices in Champaign, Mattoon, Effingham, Edwardsville, Greenville and Sullivan.
