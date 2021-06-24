Wendling family reunites to celebrate heritage

The descendants of Friedrich and Charlotte (Ziegler) Wendling met on June 20 at the St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church parish hall to celebrate their heritage.
A catered dinner was served to the 75 family members. Jeff Wendling welcomed the group, and shared that he thought a Wendling reunion was the perfect gift to give his Aunt Bernice (Wendling) LaBerta for her 90th birthday, which was on June 18.
Prizes were awarded to several individuals: person traveling the farthest, Mark Klitzing from Irvine, California; youngest person present, Dax Conner, 18 months; oldest lady present, Lucille Schroeder, 95; oldest man present, Norman Kirchhofer, 92; and the door prize went to Lucille Schroeder.
A video slide show compiled by Violet Wendling and Judy Milleville consisting of photos of Friedrich and Charlotte and all their descendants was shared throughout the afternoon. The group enjoyed sharing stories, reminiscing and catching up with family members. Cake and ice cream in honor of Bernice’s birthday was enjoyed in the afternoon as well.
Present at the reunion from the Frieda Wendling Klitzing family were: Gary and Karen Kull, Mark Klitzing, Linda Gullen and Gayle Klitzing.
From the Hugo Wendling family: Lucille Schroeder, Jeff and Susan DeAmann.
From the Ella Wendling Kopplin family: Willard and Jeanette Kopplin, Bob and Bernetta Marxman, Naomi and Norman Kirchhofer, Kenny and Judy Milleville, Deb and Howard Winter, Joy Ealy and Pat Kirchhofer.
From the Elmer Wendling family: Bernice LaBerta; Don Wendling; Roy and Pat Wendling; Jeff Wendling; Tom Wendling; Jon, Roxana and Violet Wendling; Alex Wendling; Brandon, Stephanie, Foster and Rogue Smythe; and Kindra and Thomas Walker.
From the Lester Wendling family: Clem Wendling; Dennis and Nanette Wendling; Terry and Roxie Wendling; Kim Runge; Robi and Jordan Flach; Adela and Selah Maxey; Chris and Becky Rogers and Ava; Nathan Wendling, Amber and Aleeya Green; Kristen and Rick Savage; Ethan, Landon and Owen, Lisa and Aaron Conner, Livia and Dax.
From the Arnold Wendling family: Linder and Marilyn Wendling; Janet and Ron Hilligoss; Elvera Robison; Jim, Brenda and Lindsey Pruemer; Jolene Hilligoss; Lloyd and Annette Wendling; and Gwen Kuhns.
Thanks to everyone who took the time to gather and keep family connections strong.
