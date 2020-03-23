The University of Illinois is offering webinars in March to explore the impact of the coronavirus and agriculture.
“When you get a chance, send the farmers you know a thank you for continuing to work to keep our food supply available,” said Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia). “If you are a farmer and would like to learn more about what might be on the horizon for the agriculture industry, you should register for upcoming online webinars called "farmdoc daily live: Coronavirus and Ag.”
The farmdoc team is offering a series of “live” webinar events to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Corn Belt agriculture. The webinars are expected to be 30 minutes long but can be extended if necessary. Each webinar will begin with brief presentations, with the bulk of the time available to answer questions from attendees. Register for the webinar series at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2099348534071817995
The scheduled webinars are from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30.
Send questions, comments and feedback to FarmDoc@illinois.edu
