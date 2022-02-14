The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties is providing a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The second webinar in the series will provide business owners with a roadmap to navigating programs and resources the State of Illinois has made available to help businesses reach the next level.
The webinar will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. with the following presenters.
- Don Elmore with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will explain how SBDCs work with businesses in all stages of development by offering business information and support. SBDCs assist businesses in a one-on-one environment with business advice and management assistance, business plan development, marketing assistance, assistance accessing financial resources and specialized service in technology, innovation and entrepreneurial development.
- Kala Lambert with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will address business support offered toward business development that includes funding opportunities, job creation support, tax-based incentives and other resources for start-up and existing Illinois businesses.
There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-oXwmKLZR8K2MEd-4frBDw
The March webinar is under development and will provide information about apprenticeship opportunities.
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance.
