The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties has launched a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The sixth webinar in the series will feature Nate Carlson, the new Apprenticeship Navigator serving south-central and southeastern Illinois and Jamie Corda-Hadjaoui, Director of Workforce Development Investment for the Local Workforce Investment Area 23.
Carlson will explain how he’s working with local companies to establish apprenticeships. He will also detail responsibilities and benefits of pre-apprenticeship, youth apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs.
Corda-Hadjaoui will review training assistance programs offered by the state through the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) and how they can work with apprenticeships. Programs covered will include On-the-Job Training, Incumbent Worker Training, and Youth Work Experience.
This free webinar is Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. Those interested can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qjfY3j5aTASwi1ZySqDLKw
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The Alliance, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com will continue to host outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.