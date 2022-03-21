The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties has launched a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The third webinar in the series will provide an overview of local apprenticeship opportunities. Lake Land College will kick off the event by detailing its new Apprenticeship Navigator services. Attendees will learn how to go from interest to implementation of an apprenticeship process in their business and hear the from a local employer on their experience with apprenticeships.
The forthcoming Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) career innovation center in Mattoon and the Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) in Effingham also will be discussed.
The webinar is Thursday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. Visit ILBusinessNavigators.com for more information and to register.
There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t5Yh50TfSm-dB8Z69WCshA.
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Alliance, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual office hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance.
