Waupaca Foundry Inc., a Hitachi Metals group company, is the winner of the 2020 Green Foundry Sustainability Award presented by the America Foundry Society (AFS). The iron casting component supplier was honored for outstanding leadership in integrating sustainable business practices throughout its manufacturing operations. The company operates machining and assembly in Waupaca, Wisconsin and Effingham, Illinois.
Waupaca Foundry was cited for implementing the ISO 50001 program to create a formal management system approach to energy reduction. Under the systemic approach, foundry leaders are able to gather and analyze data that identifies opportunities for additional energy reduction in plant operations. As compared to 2010, Waupaca was able to achieve an overall reduction in energy consumption of more than 20% at all United States plants. The award was presented in an AFS virtual conference on Oct. 5.
Waupaca Foundry is the first United States metalcaster to receive the accredited ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification. It is an international standard confirming the gray and ductile iron casting supplier has created a system of continual improvement in energy use, efficiency and consumption. To gain this certification, teams created and implemented a program in energy management it its gray iron foundry Plant 1 located in Waupaca, Wisconsin, and then reviewed and checked data to ensure consistent results. After twelve months of preparation and completing a verification audit by an independent registrar, the certification was granted in 2017.
According to Waupaca Foundry President, COO and CEO Mike Nikolai, energy is one of the largest costs of manufacturing with an annual price tag of about $150 million in fiscal year 2019 across all Waupaca Foundry locations.
“We are setting the pace in our industry by committing to continuous improvement in environmental sustainability by reducing our energy use,” Nikolai said. “Our efforts not only reduce our impact on the environment but make us a more competitive iron castings supplier in the global marketplace.”
