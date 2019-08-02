Waterman selected for SBL DAISY Nurse award

Amber Waterman, RN, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln on Aug. 1.
Waterman was nominated for going above and beyond to provide exceptional care to her patients and support to her coworkers. In a nomination letter, her coworkers shared the following examples:
“Amber quickly recognized something was amiss when caring for a patient after surgery. She alerted the doctor that the patient was showing signs of a pulmonary embolism. The doctor agreed with Amber’s recommendations and ordered the appropriate testing. Amber remained extremely calm and composed throughout the situation and acted with the upmost speed and competency. With Amber’s quick thinking and responsiveness, she was able to ensure that her patient received the best possible treatment. The week prior, Amber was also quick to recognize a cardiac issue a patient was experiencing and took rapid action.
Amber is an excellent nurse and she always puts the patients first, no matter who is in charge of their care. She always responds to bathroom lights, bed alarms and call lights when she knows her coworkers are busy, and she takes the time out of her busy day to make sure everyone around her is taken care of. Amber is the epitome of a Sarah Bush Lincoln nurse with a commitment to excellence.”
Sarah Bush Lincoln has joined more than 2,700 healthcare facilities by becoming a DAISY Award hospital partner. During the award presentation, Waterman received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a unique, hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture from Zimbabwe, entitled, “A Healer’s Touch.”
The DAISY Award was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and families.
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to received this special honor. Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors. The forms can be submitted to any Sarah Bush Lincoln staff member, or sent via email to daisy@sblhs.org or mail to Sarah Bush Lincoln, DAISY Nursing Award, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. For more information, contact SBL DAISY coordinator, Jamie Easton, RN, at (217) 238 -6255 or jeaston@sblhs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.