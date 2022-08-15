The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a water outage/boil order on the following streets from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 16 due to water main construction.
S. Pembroke (both sides) from East Gordon Ave. to Lawrence Ct.
E. Gordon Ave. (both sides) from S. Pembroke St. to dead end
E. Grove Ave. (both sides) from S. Pembroke St. to dead end
Lynn Dr. (both sides) from S. Pembroke St. to dead end
Oak Ridge Dr. (both sides) from E. Gordon Ave. to dead end
