Washington Savings Bank welcomes new Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

Washington Savings Bank welcomes Dan Capes as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. Capes joined the team on April 10. He is responsible for supervising the commercial lending functions of the bank including the commercial loan originators and financial analysts.
Capes brings over 38 years of banking experience, with the last 34 years focused primarily on lending. His areas of expertise include all forms of Commercial Lending, including Real Estate, Construction and Equipment Lending, as well as agricultural lending.
Following graduation from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, he continued his education through more extensive training programs and graduate school. Capes has attended the Illinois Bankers Commercial Lending School, the Bank Administration Institute, majoring in Community Bank Management, as well as the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.
“Over the years, my greatest enjoyment is working with business owners to aid them in making their dreams become a reality,” said Capes.
“We are very pleased to have Dan Capes on our team. Washington Savings Bank prides itself on providing a professional, friendly and sound bank for our customers. Capes’ positive attitude and senior lending experience will aid us in continuing to accomplish this mission,” said President Dave Doedtman.
