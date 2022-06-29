The Washington Savings Bank Wealth Management Department has awarded over $235,000 for the 2021-2022 school year to over 80 new and renewal students thanks to legacy donors Jacob Stump, Florence M. Ramsey and Emily Oblinger Dole.
For more information about scholarships contact Tami Wells or Tabby Day at Washington Savings Bank Wealth Management Department at 217-234-6430 or visit www.washingtonsavings.net/wealth-management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.