The month of April is known as Financial Literacy Month.
During the month, Washington Savings Bank team members visited local schools to teach students the importance of saving money and more.
Established by the American Bankers Association, Thursday, April 27, is Teach Children to Save Day.
Throughout the month of April, Washington Savings Bank presented financial literacy education to nearly 450 students at local area schools from junior high to junior and senior high school age levels. Not only did students learn a little bit about saving money, they also were given tips about setting goals, spending habits and needs versus wants.
Visit https://washingtonsavings.banzai.org to access financial literacy tools that can be used by individuals, not-for-profit organizations and in classrooms. Users will learn to manage, budget, borrow money, and navigate unexpected scenarios and expenses in a virtual world of real world decision making.
If you would like Washington Savings Bank team members to visit your class, call 217-540-2018.
