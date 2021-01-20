Washington Savings Bank recently recognized seven employees for their years of service to the bank.
Elaine Buehnerkemper was recognized for 40 years of service. She began her employment in March 1980 as a teller. She is currently Vice President of Customer Service and supervises the front-line staff while working closely with the operations team.
Terry Reel was recognized for 30 years of service. Terry began his career in banking in March 1990 in the lending area. Terry currently works at the Mattoon location serving as Vice President of Operations.
Vicki Cripps and Beth Nichols were recognized for 20 years of service. Beth began her employment with the bank in November 2000 as a loan processor handling consumer and HELOC loans. Vicki Cripps began her employment in May of 2000 as a loan processor. Vicki and her husband, Dave, recently moved to Georgia, where she continues to work remotely as a loan processor.
Karen Ruholl was recognized for 15 years of service. Karen started at the bank in July 2005 as a teller. In her current role as a Customer Service Representative, Karen is involved in opening new accounts and helping with other customer service needs.
Ryan Fearday and Karen Littleton were both recognized for 10 years of employment with the bank. Ryan began his employment in June 2010 as the Branch Manager at the Keller Drive location. Ryan currently serves as Vice President in the Commercial lending area. Karen Littleton started in August 2010 as a teller. She works at the Mattoon location serving as the receptionist while backing up the teller line.
Washington Savings Bank is proud to have these experienced employees as part of their team throughout the years.
