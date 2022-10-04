Washington Savings Bank’s Pink Pumpkin Contest fundraiser for breast cancer awareness has started.
Employees signed up in teams to decorate a total of 14 pumpkins all themed around Breast Cancer Awareness. The public can stop by the bank’s Banker Street location in Effingham or either of its Mattoon locations to vote on their favorite by donation. Donation jars will be set out in front of each pumpkin through Saturday, Oct. 29. The bank has chosen to donate to LeAnn’s Light (Effingham) and Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Unit (Mattoon).
“Last year’s Pink Pumpkin Contest was a great team-building experience for our employees and we’re glad we could help bring some awareness to breast cancer. It’s so wonderful to see all the creative pumpkin decorating!” said Elaine Buehnerkemper, Senior Vice President of Customer Service.
LeAnn’s Light provides cancer patients with gift cards for their young children (age 18 and under). These children are often scared of hospitals and worried about their sick parents. Many times birthday and holiday gifts, dining out and entertainment become a luxury that parents cannot afford due to the expense of cancer treatments. These gift cards are meant to help alleviate the child’s fear and relieve some of the financial burden felt by parents. The gift cards can be used for toys, meals and other forms of entertainment that can provide a distraction for the child whose parent is battling cancer.
Donations can be mailed to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Endowment at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (make checks payable to LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment) or online at https://donate.enrichingourcommunity.org/LeAnn.
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Mobile Mammography Unit travels to area health departments, businesses and SBL’s extended campus locations to provide greater access to women throughout east-central Illinois.
“Washington Savings Bank is such great a community partner,” said Amy Card, SBL Foundation Director. “The bank’s employees have raised funds for not only our mobile mammography program, but also our Heart Center and Cancer Center. In addition, the bank has donated to many programs here at Sarah Bush Lincoln, including our Hospice House campaign. We’re so grateful!”
