Washington Savings Bank holds fundraiser to help raise Heart Health Awareness

Washington Savings Bank’s “Give a Heart” Fundraiser was held the entire month of February to help raise Heart Health Awareness.
Hearts were sold at each bank location for $1 each. A total of 365 hearts were sold at the Effingham locations. The bank then matched the total number of hearts sold for a total of $730 raised to support the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation.
The Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation has implemented a heart testing program for all sophomore student athletes at Teutopolis, Effingham and St. Anthony schools. This potentially life-saving testing will search for heart anomalies that are not found through regular physicals. The money raised will go toward the testing of student athletes.
Washington Savings Bank’s Mattoon location sold 151 hearts and was able to donate $302 toward the Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center.
Funds will help provide scales for patients without insurance who are being discharged with heart failure who need to monitor their weight at home.
