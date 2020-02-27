Washington Savings Bank helps Blessings in a Backpack

Washington Savings Bank employees recently volunteered their time to help pack bags for Blessing in a Backpack of Effingham. They packed a total of 806 bags, which will feed 403 kids for two weeks.
Blessings in a Backpack provides students who are on the Federal Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program food to take home on the weekends during the school year. Sixty-nine percent of children in the U.S. are on the free and reduced meal program. Food included in the backpacks is easy to prepare, kid friendly and ready to eat with foods such as oatmeal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese and applesauce.
Eighty dollars to $100 feeds one child every weekend for the full 38-week school year. One hundred percent of the money raised stays local. Students who participate in Blessings in a Backpack show improvement in school attendance, test scores, behavior and health.
Washington Savings Bank President David Doedtman said, “Blessings in a Backpack is a wonderful program that benefits so many families in our community. We’ve helped with packing nights the last few years and each time is a great reminder of how much this organization does for hundreds of students in our area. Every donation matters, which is why we agreed to donate $1 for every bag we packed that evening. The total ended up being $806, which will feed roughly eight to 10 students for the whole school year.”
To make a donation to Blessings in a Backpack visit EffinghamBackpack.org.
