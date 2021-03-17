Washington Savings Bank helps Blessings in a Backpack

Washington Savings Bank employees recently volunteered their time to help pack bags for Blessings in a Backpack of Effingham. They packed a total of 716 bags, which will feed 358 kids for two weeks.
Blessings in a Backpack provides students who are on the federal free and reduced-price meal program food to take home on the weekends during the school year. Sixty-nine percent of children in the U.S. are on the free and reduced meal program. Food included in the backpacks is easy to prepare, kid friendly and ready to eat, and includes food items like oatmeal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, and applesauce.
Between $80 and $100 feeds one child every weekend for the full 38-week school year. One-hundred percent of money raised locally is used to feed children in the community. Students who participate in Blessings in a Backpack show improvement in school attendance, test scores, behavior and health.
“Blessings in a Backpack is a wonderful program that benefits so many families in our community. We’ve helped with packing nights for the last several years and each time is a great reminder of how much this organization does for hundreds of students in our area,” said Washington Savings Bank’s President David Doedtman.
To make a donation to Blessings in a Backpack visit EffinghamBackpack.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.