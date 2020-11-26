Washington Savings Bank gives back with new campaign

Washington Savings Bank is giving back to its community with its new #MonthofGiving campaign, which began Nov. 1.
Washington Savings Bank kicked off the #MonthofGiving by fulfilling wish lists of 16 local nursing homes, assisted living and memory care facilities in the Effingham and Mattoon areas. The bank donated wish-list items that would help put a smile on the residents' faces, as people living in these facilities have been hit especially hard throughout this pandemic. Donations of items like tablets, CD players with CDs, DVD players with movies, bird feeders, activity books, crafts, snacks and personal hygiene items were dropped off between the weeks of Nov. 9 and 20.
“Our employees are passionate about our community and this project was a way to bring some happiness to end the year. The residents of these facilities have been impacted the most during this pandemic. Hearing how grateful the facilities and their residents were to receive the donations shows just how impactful this was and it was just as rewarding for us here at Washington Savings Bank,” said Washington Savings Bank President David Doedtman.
In addition, the bank has been able to provide monetary donations to many local charitable organizations in the Effingham and Mattoon communities.
Finally, the bank has given back to its customers through daily drawings during the month of November for a daily Thanksgiving turkey, $100 donation to the charity of their choice, and a gift card to a local restaurant.
