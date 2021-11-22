Washington Savings Bank is giving back to the community during its #MonthofGiving campaign.
Many organizations help families in the community throughout the year, especially during the holiday season. Washington Savings Bank supported these organizations by donating $15,000 to local food pantries including Catholic Charities of Effingham, Mattoon Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and more. The bank also donated $11,000 to community organizations, including Effingham Child Development Center, Community Support Systems, Mattoon YMCA and Camp New Hope.
Washington Savings Bank also helped put people in homes. In Effingham County, a $1,000 donation was made to CEFS to assist economically and socially disadvantaged people in their quest for greater self-sufficiency. This donation will help the agency assist people who do not qualify for other grant funding with rent or mortgage payments. CEFS will also use the money to purchase materials for its financial capability workshops.
In Coles County, the Embarrass River Basin Agency also received a donation of $1,000 to provide similar services to assist economically disadvantaged citizens with rent and home ownership. The bank also made a $2,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Coles County.
“Our employees are passionate about our community and our Month of Giving is a way to bring some happiness to end the year,” said Washington Savings Bank’s President David Doedtman.
