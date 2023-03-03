The team at Washington Savings Bank is excited for El Shaddai Homes to come to the City of Effingham. El Shaddai Homes is a new pregnancy support group and recourse facility for expecting mothers. This maternity home will welcome new moms and provide them with long-term accommodations.
Along with housing, El Shaddai will provide counseling, parenting classes, further guidance from house parents, and much more to young mothers.
Washington Savings Bank presented a check for $500 to Lisa Krampe to go toward the El Shaddai Maternity Home cause and efforts. To learn more about El Shaddai, donate to the organization or learn more about volunteering reach out to Krampe at (217) 663-5293 or find them on Facebook.
