Washington Savings Bank recently made donations to two local programs in Mattoon as part of its Month of Giving.
The First Baptist Church of Mattoon received $3,000 to help with its backpack program. This program provides students with food to take home on the weekends during the school year. Food included in the backpacks is easy to prepare, kid friendly and ready to eat. This donation will help provide food to 420 students over the next 10 weeks.
A $3,000 donation was also made to Franklin Preschool, birth to 3 program. The program is free to families and is an affiliate of Baby Talk and Mattoon Community School District 2. Washington Savings Bank's donation will help set up a lending library at its new Charleston location. Items needed for the library include children’s books, parenting development books, soft seating, rocking chairs, desks, meeting tables, laptops and printers (for parents to work on resumé building, job searches and online classes), bookshelves, backpacks and a library software system.
Washington Savings Bank Senior Vice President Jon Spitz said, “These are two programs that we feel are especially essential during a year like this. We all need to stick together and help out when possible. We’re excited that we are able to help all those in need in our community.”
