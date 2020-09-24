The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago recently made available grant funds to each of its members to support affordable housing sustainability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Savings Bank received $16,000 and added $5,000 of their own to make a grand total of $21,000 in funds to donate locally.
In Effingham County, a $10,500 donation was made to CEFS, a not-for-profit Community Action Agency providing social service programs to assist economically and socially disadvantaged people in their quest for greater self-sufficiency. This donation will help the agency assist people who do not qualify for other grant funding with rent or mortgage payments after budget counseling. CEFS will also use funds to purchase materials for their financial capability workshops.
In Coles County, the Embarras River Basin Agency also received a donation of $10,500. The ERBA is dedicated to servicing the needs of at-risk, low-income individuals and families. This donation will allow ERBA to continue helping its clients on their budget and credit, preparing clients to purchase a home, and with assisting clients in securing grants or loans to make repairs to their homes or to prevent foreclosure. ERBA services the nine counties of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Lawrence, Jasper and Richland.
Washington Savings Bank President David Doedtman said, “This grant was a tremendous opportunity to make an impact on our community. The organizations we donated to have really done their part to help people during these trying times.”
