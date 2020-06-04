The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago recently made available $20,000 in grants to each of its members to assist small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington Savings Bank was a grant recipient and donated the $20,000 grant to the following organizations that have helped provide COVID-19 relief in our communities.
In Effingham County, donations were made to Effingham Child Development Center, Blessings in a Backpack (Effingham), Community Support Systems, Catholic Charities Food Pantry, St. John’s Lutheran Food Bank, CEFS Meals on Wheels, and LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment.
In Coles County, donations were made to Mattoon Food Bank, Nancy Conlon Kindness for Kids, Camp New Hope and Mattoon Salvation Army.
“This grant was a tremendous opportunity to make an impact on our community. The organizations we donated to have all done their part to help people during these trying times,” said Washington Savings Bank President David Doedtman.
Overall, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago made $30 million available to be divided among its members.
