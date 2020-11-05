Washington Savings Bank contributes to LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment

Washington Savings Bank donated $1,000 to support the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment provides cancer patients with gift cards for their young children (age 18 and under). These children are often scared of hospitals and worried about their sick parents. Many times, birthday and holiday gifts, dining out and entertainment becomes a luxury that parents cannot afford due to the expense of cancer treatments. These gift cards are meant to help alleviate the child’s fear and relieve some of the financial burden felt by parents. The gift cards can be used for toys, meals and other forms of entertainment that can provide a distraction for the child whose parent is battling cancer.
Donations can be mailed to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Endowment at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (make checks payable to LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment) or online at https://donate.enrichingourcommunity.org/LeAnn. The Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. All gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.
