Washington Savings Bank CEO joins Illinois Bankers Association Board for 2023-2024

The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) announced new board leaders and members for 2023-2024. This group’s focus will further enhance the association’s record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.
Dave Doedtman, Washington Savings Bank President and CEO, is among the 10 who have been named as new IBA board members.
Doedtman has 14 years of banking experience at Washington Savings Bank, having joined the bank as CFO in 2009. He was named president and CEO in 2014. Before joining Washington Savings Bank, Doedtman served as director of finance and treasurer for Consolidated Communications Inc. He served as a member of the Community Depository Institution Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis from 2017-2019. Currently, Doedtman serves on the Audit Committee for the Illinois Bankers Association.
Doedtman graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He went on to obtain his Master of Business Administration from Indiana University in 1992 before graduating from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2013. He resides in Effingham with his wife, Ann, and three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.