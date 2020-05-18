Washington Savings Bank recently held its annual meeting and organizational meeting during which personnel changes were approved.
Paul Koerner, president of Koerner Distributor, was named Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Paul has served on the Washington Savings Bank Board of Directors since 2006. Rocky Weber will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Gary Otto, a trusted lender for 18 years, was promoted to Vice President. He has experience with consumer, residential mortgage and commercial lending.
Theresa Morrow, who has been with the bank for 30 years, was promoted to Operations Officer. She began her employment in the installment loan department and has worked as a teller, new account representative and in her current role in Operations.
Trina Niemerg was also promoted to Compliance Officer. Trina started in June 2016 doing loan compliance. She is now in charge of compliance for all departments of the bank.
